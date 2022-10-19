The Senegalese international was awarded the first Socrates Prize on Monday. The prize was created by the L’Équipe group, Monaco-based charity Peace and Sport and the family of the former Brazil captain, to recognise players who are involved in social and charitable projects.

In a ceremony where Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or, the first ever Socrates Award was presented to Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mané. The Senegalese player was presented with the trophy by Rai, the Brazilian legend’s brother.

“I’m really very happy to be here and while sometimes I may be a little bit shy, I’m very happy to be able to do what I do for all these people back home to make their lives better,” he said, trophy in hand.

In addition to the award, Sadio Mané also finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or, testimony to a magnificent 2021-2022 season with Liverpool.