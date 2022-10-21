The Principality welcomed the ambassadors from Nigeria, Panama, San Marino and the United Arab Emirates.
The pace had slowed down over the summer. However, the arrival of the new US ambassador at the end of September heralded the resumption of receptions for new ambassadors.
On Tuesday 18 October, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Laurent Anselmi, Chief of Staff to Prince Albert II, welcomed four ambassadors to Monaco:
- Kayode Ibrahim Laro is the new Nigerian Ambassador. He has served for most of his career in the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been part of several Nigerian missions to the United Nations.
- Issamary Sanchez Ortega comes from Panama, where she was a lawyer and consultant for 20 years. In 2019, she joined the government as Director of the Financial Analysis Unit and Advisor to the Competitiveness Unit in the International Departments. She has now embarked on a career in diplomacy.
- Giovanni Luca Ghiotti has lived abroad for many years. The new San Marino ambassador previously worked in finance in Milan, London and Zurich. In 2016, he became First Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Budget before becoming an Advisor at San Marino’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2021.
- Hend Manea Saeed Al Otaiba is the new ambassador for the United Arab Emirates. A career civil servant, she was Public Relations Officer for the Cultural Programmes of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority. In 2017, she created and has since headed up the first Strategic Communications Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.