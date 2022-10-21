The Principality welcomed the ambassadors from Nigeria, Panama, San Marino and the United Arab Emirates.

The pace had slowed down over the summer. However, the arrival of the new US ambassador at the end of September heralded the resumption of receptions for new ambassadors.

On Tuesday 18 October, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Laurent Anselmi, Chief of Staff to Prince Albert II, welcomed four ambassadors to Monaco: