Denise Campbell Bauer was received at the Princely Palace on Thursday 29 September.

Yesterday ,Prince Albert II welcomed Denise Campbell Bauer, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Principality of Monaco. She presented her credentials.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

An experienced diplomat, non-profit executive, and advocate for women’s voices in politics and policy, Denise Campbell Bauer also served as U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium from August 2013 to January 2017, heading up one of the largest embassies in Europe.