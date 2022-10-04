Maros Sefcovic visited the Prince’s Palace on 28 September.

Maros Sefcovic was received by Prince Albert II on 28 September, along with his EU delegation, composed of Clara Martinez Alberola, Chief Adviser at the Secretariat General of the European Commission, Camille Hubac, member of his Cabinet and Nicolas Von Lingen, Head of the “EEA, Switzerland and Micro-States” Unit.

The visit to the Prince’s Palace was in his capacity as Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of inter-institutional relations and foresight.

Maros Sefcovic and his delegation were thus able to discuss the challenges involved in negotiations with the highest authorities of the State and to gain a better understanding of the Principality’s specific geographical, social, economic and environmental dimensions.

And with good reason: responsible for relations with Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Maros Sefcovic is also the political liaison for the Principality of Monaco with regard to the negotiation of an association agreement with the European Union, which began in 2015.

The Vice-President also took part in a working lunch, in the presence of the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, and all the Government Ministers. He and his delegation also met with the President and several members of the National Council.

Afterwards, they attended a presentation on the major urban development projects underway in Monaco, before visiting 3X Engineering, which specialises in pipeline maintenance using innovative technologies.