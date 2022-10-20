The conclusions of the Monaco Statistics study on gender pay inequality, commissioned by the Minister of State in 2018, have been published. The report focuses on the period from 2012 to 2019 and should help to improve equality, particularly in the private sector, where the figures appear to be more alarming than in the civil service.

There is more to be done. While four out of ten employees in the private sector are women, their salaries remain lower overall than those of men and the proportion of women has even dropped slightly since 2012. With an hourly wage gap of 20.9% in men’s favour, Monaco is worse than France, where the difference is 15.4%.

The financial and insurance sectors are poor performers. Men’s hourly wage is €31.40 more than women’s on average. The same is true of service activities, where men are paid €32.20 more. Only the construction and real estate sectors provide women with €1.10 and €4.40 more per hour respectively.

However, Monaco Statistics notes that there was a more significant increase in women’s wages between 2012 and 2019, suggesting that the situation is improving.

The civil service fares a little better. Even though men are still in the majority, the gap has narrowed, especially in senior positions where parity is almost achieved, with 47% of women in 2019.

Women’s pay is slightly higher than men’s over the civil service as a whole (+0.7%). However, this is due to the huge number of women compared to men in the A category, which is the highest paid. This raises the average female salary across the board. In reality, women are still underpaid compared to men in categories A, B and C. While there are fewer men in category their salaries progressed faster over the period 2012-2019, and now earn 14% more than their female counterparts.

