The Principality, through its Bureau des Affaires Spatiales (Office for Outer Space Affairs), has joined the International Astronautical Federation.

On Sunday 18 September 2022, during the International Astronautical Congress, the members of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) – present in 72 countries, with 59 participating space agencies, including NASA – voted for the Principality of Monaco’s Office of Outer Space Affairs to join the Federation.

The membership confirms the Principality’s determination to take part in the space industry’s development. While it does not envisage having a fully-fledged space programme, it does want to help improve our assessment and understanding of the environmental crisis. Data from space can be used to study global warming, the loss of biodiversity, and the presence of plastic in the oceans… These are all subjects of deep concern to Prince Albert II.

Keeping an eye on telecommunications

Since the Principality’s information systems partly depend on space telecommunications systems, the Office of Outer Space Affairs (under the Interministerial Delegation in charge of the Digital Transition) will be vigilant on satellite telecommunications issues.

It will also keep an eye on space exploration, as several Monegasque companies or start-ups are involved in this field. The objective is to build bridges between them and, in general, between the Monegasque space stakeholders and international space programmes. Special emphasis will be placed on raising awareness among young people of the diversity of space-related activities and the professional opportunities they afford.