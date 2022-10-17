Prince Albert II partnered Laurent Bensadoun in the men’s doubles event, at the end of a 2022 edition with a record number of participants.

The Monte-Carlo Country Club’s 2022 Inter-Member Tournament came to a close on 30 September. And among the 158 club members competing in the seventeen events (fourteen singles, three doubles) on the programme, Prince Albert II played in the doubles.

The club’s president, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, presented the prizes to the winners of the inter-member tournament, but also to four of the club’s youth teams, who won their 2022 team championship.