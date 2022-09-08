The Club and the international charity organisation announced their partnership for this season. Peace and Sport will feature on the back of AS Monaco’s shirt in European Cup matches.

Philippe Clement’s men will be joined on the pitch by Peace and Sport when they kick off their Europa League campaign against Red Star Belgrade this Thursday, 8 September. The international organisation, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, will be displayed on the back of the AS Monaco shirt during European matches.

“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Peace and Sport, fourteen years after the first collaboration between our two entities ,” said Jean-Emmanuel de Witt, ASM’s CEO, in a statement. “Peace and Sport is a high-level international organization, whose values of tolerance and fraternity we share, as well as the conviction that sport is an extraordinary tool for development and peace.”

AS Monaco and Peace and Sport already work together

The link between AS Monaco and Peace and Sport is not new. During the 2008/2009 season, François Modesto, Diego Perez, Alejandro Alonso, Nicolas Nkoulou, Chu-Young Park and their teammates wore the Peace and Sport logo on the chest of their jerseys. Since then, the two organisations have worked together on a regular basis.

“Through this partnership, AS Monaco confirms its commitment to using sport as a tool for sustainable peace.” said Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport. “By wearing this jersey with the Peace and Sport logo, the players will become agents of change and promote the unifying values of sport from the neutrality of the Principality of Monaco.”

As a symbol of the two entities’ desire to move forward hand in hand, Mamadou Coulibaly, a member of the reserves who signed his first professional contract in May, was named “Junior Champion for Peace” ambassador by Peace and Sport. He will therefore represent the values shared by the international organisation and his training club.