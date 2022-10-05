The hurricane killed around 60 people after making landfall in Florida and then North Carolina.

Ian is one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States. It wiped out entire neighbourhoods on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday. At least 58 people lost their lives. Having travelled across Florida, Ian headed for North Carolina, where four people were reported dead on Sunday. These figures are still provisional, as the search goes on for more possible victims.

Prince Albert II expressed his support to US President Joe Biden in an official statement:

“Mr. President,

It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the devastating effects of the hurricane Ian in Florida which had terrible consequences especially in the city of Fort Myers, regretfully causing many deaths across the state. In these tragic circumstances allow me, along with my family and the people of Monaco, to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and our support and compassion to the injured, the displaced people and the many that had to be evacuated. May I also commend the massive emergency efforts underway in both states, Florida and South Carolina.

Let me assure you, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.

Albert, Prince of Monaco.”