Workers in many fields answered the call to srike by several unions such as FO, CGT, FSU and Solidaires. As a result, a national strike was planned for Tuesday 18 October.

The SNCF announced on its website that rail traffic would be disrupted due to national inter-professional industrial action.

While the Nice-Marseille line should not be subject to any train cancellations, it is quite the opposite for the line between Nice and Monaco where more than one train in two was cancelled this morning.

The afternoon situation appears better, although traffic will remain difficult. Getting around in the hinterland is equally problematic. Only one train in three is in service on the Nice-Tende line and one in two to Grasse.

Depending on the scale of the demonstrations, the unions may consider prolonging the dispute.

On a national level, the SNCF expects disruptions on several lines, but undertakes to warn impacted passengers by e-mail or SMS. The company will do its best to exchange tickets, or refund passengers directly without charge.

Urban transport is unscathed. Neither CAM nor Lignes d’Azur in Nice foresee any disruption. Some temporary delays may be expected on line 1, depending on the route taken by the demonstrators’ march.

A strike-updated timetable for your line is available for download on the SNCF website.