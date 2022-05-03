The SNCF is taking over from Thello (Trenitalia) but remains cautious.

Journeys between Nice and Milan had become more complicated since Thello stopped the service between Marseille, Nice and Milan in July 2021. The SNCF plans to put the French Riviera to Milan service back on track as of 2023. But without Marseille this time. The train will only connect Milan and Nice.

There will no longer be three daily round trips, as previously with Thello, but two, and only on weekends. The train will depart from Nice on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with a total journey time of 4.5 hours. Arrival is therefore scheduled for 12:35 or 22:35. The last train will leave on Monday mornings.

For the return journeys, trains from Milan will leave at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and arrive at 11.35 a.m. and 7.35 p.m. respectively. Again, any late passengers will have to wait until Monday morning for the last train before the following weekend.

SEE ALSO: The 3 key objectives of the New Provence Côte d’Azur Line

If you decide to spend a short weekend on the Ligurian coast rather than in the fashion capital of the world, you can, since the TGV will stop at Monaco, Ventimiglia, Sanremo, Imperia, Diano Marina, Alassio, Albenga, Finale Ligure, Savona, Genoa, Pavia and Milan Rogoredo.

Good news, since there is no need to change trains for Ventimiglia and Genoa.