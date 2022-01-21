The SNCF has just launched an online public consultation. Users have until February 28 to express their ideas or remarks.

1. More regional trains and faster journey times

Objective: to increase the frequency of TERs (regional express trains), through timetable improvements. New routes may be created between Marseille and Ventimiglia, crossing through the cities without switching trains. The project plans to double the number of regional trains per hour, in particular around Marseille, Toulon and Nice.

For the 20,000 trains that go through Marseille each year, journey times to or from Nice and Toulon should be reduced by 15 to 20 minutes, by cutting out the shunt in Marseille.

2. Fewer delays and smoother traffic

The project must address transit through the Marseille rail hub to avoid conflicts between slow and fast trains, which can cause massive delays in the event of a problem with a single train. Lost time is expected to decrease by 40% per year by building an underground through station and reorganising the above-ground tracks to avoid conflicts.

As a result, new freight (goods train) time slots may be freed up during off-peak hours.

3. Links with other means of transport

With the creation of inter-modal and eco-designed stations, users will be able to continue their journeys more easily by other means of transport (bus, tram, bicycle, on foot or by car with park and ride facilities).

These new stations will be linked to the large-scale urban projects that are already planned, particularly around Marseille, Nice and Cannes.

Click here for more details, and to contribute to the consultation. (French language only)