In partnership with the Euroleague, AS Monaco Basket produced an hour-long documentary to show what goes on behind the scenes at the club, before the start of the 2022-2023 season.

From the beginnings of the club to the arrival of Ukrainian Sergey Dyadechko in 2013 and on to the start of a 2022-2023 season that might prove historic for the Roca Team, under the presidency of Aleksej Fedoricsev, the film delves into the history of a club that in ten years has become a reference in European basketball.

Testimonies from all the key figures in the club

Featuring Oleksiy Yefimov, Sasa Obradovic, Sergiy Gladyr and Zvezdan Mitrovic, the documentary gives the floor to those who have contributed to AS Monaco Basket’s rise, from its beginnings in the N1, through the European Championship title in 2021, to the pre-season training camp in Bormio, Italy.

Former and current players also have a say in this episode of Euroleague Basketball Originals. You can listen to testimonies from Mike James, Jordan Loyd and Donatas Motiejunas, who said about Monaco: “There is no other place on Earth like this. No other place on Earth.”

