In all, 14 Principality firefighters lost their lives during the First World War.

On 11 November, Armistice Day, commemorating the end of the First World War, tribute was paid to the firefighters who died at the front. The Monaco Fire Brigade gathered on Friday morning in front of the Great War memorial on the Place du Campanin.

The ceremony was led by Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Yvrard, the head of the Fire Brigade. Individual tributes were read out for each of the 14 firefighters who died during the conflict. Father Christian Venard, Chaplain of the Force Publique concluded the ceremony with a prayer.

This ceremony echoed the one organised in June to honour Sergeant Thierry Perard. The firefighter died in the line of duty while trying to extinguish the terrible blaze at 21 Princess Grace.