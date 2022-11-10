The AS Monaco President was elected on Wednesday at the LFP’s General Assembly, along with Joseph Oughourlian, President of RC Lens.

The Principality’s club was already represented in the Ligue de Football Professionnelle (LFP – France’s Professional Football League) by Oleg Petrov, AS Monaco’s Vice-President. But since Wednesday, Dmitry Rybolovlev is now officially a member of the LFP’s board of directors.

In addition to the Presidents of AS Monaco and RC Lens, the LFP Board of Directors now consists of Nasser al-Khelaïfi (Paris Saint-Germain), Jean-Pierre Caillot (Stade de Reims), Jacques-Henri Eyraud (Olympique de Marseille), Loïc Ferry (FC Lorient), Jean-Pierre Rivère (OGC Nice) and Waldemar Kita (FC Nantes).

As a reminder, the General Assembly allows for modification of the League’s statutes. It is also entitled to handle distribution of TV rights between League 1 and League 2, to effect changes in competition formats, and to elect members of the Board of Directors and the League President. It also approves LFP internal regulations.

President of AS Monaco since 2011, this is the first time that Dmitry Rybolovlev will personally be a member of the LFP Board of Directors.