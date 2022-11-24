The decision was published in the Official Journal after years of legal battles.

Persona non grata for a long time, due to suspicions of cult activities, the Jehovah’s Witnesses organisation is now an officially recognised religion in Monaco. The announcement was published in the Official Journal on 18 November.

The “Association monégasque pour le culte des Témoins de Jéhovah”, which has been present in Monaco for over 50 years, had been fighting to obtain the status of a recognised religion. It had taken its case to the Monegasque Supreme Court and to the European Court of Human Rights.

Through its president Cédric Galès, the association welcomed “the fact that freedom of religion is a reality in Monaco” and was keen to “express [its] gratitude to the State for this impartial decision.” Furthermore, Cédric Galès pointed out that “the Christian religion of Jehovah’s Witnesses has been present in Monaco for over 50 years. It is also recognised in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.”