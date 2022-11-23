On Monday 21 November, an earthquake hit the island of Java, in the Cianjur region of Indonesia.

The search through the rubble goes on, with the latest provisional death toll at 268. Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, in reaction to this tragic earthquake,

Mr. President,

It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragedy your country is facing after the powerful earthquake in the Cianjur region on the island of Java. This event is another testimony of the increasing intensity of natural disasters experienced by your country. On behalf of the people of the Principality of Monaco and my Family, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the people of Indonesia for the loss of lives and the displacement of families. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people affected, with the rescue teams as well as all the people helping the injured.

Be assured, Mr. President, of our sense of profound solidarity in these difficult times.

Albert, Prince of Monaco“