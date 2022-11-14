The Greek tennis player has moved into a new flat in the Principality. The world’s third-ranked player, who is playing in the ATP finals (13-20 November), announced the news on his social networks.

In a post on his Instagram account saying “A new home is a place where memories are made and dreams come true”, Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Monaco resident for several years now, showed off the balcony at his new home, with the famous Tête de Chien in the background.

Two-time winner of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The two-time winner of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters is one of the many male and female tennis players who live in Monaco, along with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, David Goffin and Caroline Wozniacki. With the ATP finals, which pits the eight best players of the season against each other, Tsitsipas is about to compete in his last major tournament of the year.