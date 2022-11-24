The Sovereign joined #TeamDonneur (Donor Team) by donating blood at the Blood Transfusion Centre (CTS) of the Princess Grace Hospital.

Just 30 minutes. That’s how long it takes to donate blood. Prince Albert II is supporting the CHPG in its new campaign, calling for donations.

The Sovereign appears in the hospital’s latest video and encourages everyone to join him on the #TeamDonneur. The Principality needs 5,000 bags of blood if it is to be self-sufficient and able to treat Monaco’s 800 transfusion patients each year. A number that Monaco is struggling to reach.

To ‘do your bit’, you can head over to the CHPG throughout the year, on Tuesdays from 8 am to 2 pm, on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm and on Thursdays from 8 am to 2 pm, by calling +377 97 98 98 20.

To make travel easier and blood donation even quicker, the Bloodmobile will pick you up, take you to give blood and drive you back home or to work.

More info: CHPG