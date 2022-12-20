European Union negotiations: Monaco, Andorra and San Marino hope for agreement by end 2023

The diary is filling up for the three small states, which have just met in the Principality.

On 5 and 6 December, the two Principalities of Monaco and Andorra and the Republic of San Marino met on the Rock to discuss progress on the Association Agreement with the European Union.

Gilles Tonelli, Ambassador and Special Advisor in charge of negotiations with the EU, Frédéric Labarrere, Ambassador and Head of the Mission to the EU, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, were present. They were able to present their future diary, the status of negotiations and their concerns to the other two states, who did likewise.

As a reminder, the association agreement aims to facilitate the export of Monegasque products throughout the EU, to simplify procedures for Monegasques to enable them to move around more easily and to potentially enable students to take part in school exchange programmes.

In June, Monaco hosted the 15th conference of the Small States of Europe , where the nine countries were able to exchange views on common issues.