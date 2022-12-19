Grundy Media Group acquires Riviera Radio

The local radio station, which is the only English-language station based in Monaco, has been broadcasting for over 35 years in the Principality and the south of France.

Big changes down at Riviera Radio. The English-language station is now owned by the Grundy Media Group, founded by businessman Reg Grundy. The Australian entrepreneur, who died in 2016, started out in radio before setting up the production company Grundy Worldwide.

With the help of his wife Joy, Reg Grundy created more than 160 successful television series and programmes, which have been produced in more than 76 countries, such as "Neighbours", "Wheel of Fortune" and "Going for Gold". We also owe the Monaco Streaming Film Festival to the Grundy company.

Today, Grundy Media is run by Joy Chambers-Grundy, who joins the Riviera Radio Board. "We are most honoured and delighted to become part-owners of the unique Riviera Radio, a station I have listened to multiple times in the past. I am excited by this amazing acquisition, just as I know my beloved husband Reg would be." she commented.

Strong links with the Princely Couple

It should be noted that Paul Kavanagh, with 40 years of experience in the media industry, will remain a shareholder and Managing Director of Riviera Radio. "Radio and more broadly audio is growing rapidly, and available on more devices than ever before. More people than ever are wearing headphones, using smart speakers and using their mobile phones to access and consume radio, on demand music and podcasts. We are working hard to improve the listener experience," he said.

Until now, Riviera Radio was owned by the Morris Communications Group. Mr. WS Morris III spoke about the sale on behalf of the group. "It is indeed nostalgic that I announce today the sale of Riviera Radio, SAM. (...) Our family has owned this wonderful radio station in Monaco since April 12, 2000. It remains the only English speaking radio station on the French Riviera, broadcasting to Monaco, Nice, Cannes, Antibes and all the way to St. Tropez. Over the last 22 years our family’s relationship with the Principality has evolved and grown from mere acquaintance to enduring friendship and heartfelt admiration. We were thrilled to attend the royal wedding of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene in Monaco. They reciprocated by visiting us on occasions here in Augusta."

Prince Albert II visits Riviera Radio every year. The Sovereign went to thestation on Thursday 15 December for an interview during which he spoke about the year 2022, marked by the war in Ukraine, the actions of the Monegasque Red Cross, the fight against climate change and the Centenary of the death of Prince Albert I. The Sovereign also spoke about his family life, mentioning his wife Princess Charlene and their Twins.

The Prince concluded the interview by sending his Christmas wishes to the listeners. The interview should be available soon.