How to get in free to see Monaco-Brest at the Louis II stadium

AS Monaco are getting ready for their first home appearance of the New Year when they host Stade Brestois on Sunday 1 January (3pm). All tickets to the match are free of charge, and available via the club's new online ticketing system.

More than a month after the last match at the Louis II against Olympique de Marseille, AS Monaco will be back on home turf. A chance to come and cheer for the Red and Whites on New Year's Eve.

And for this Ligue 1 match against Stade Brestois, Monaco fans will have the unique opportunity of meeting up in the stadium for free!

To take advantage of this exceptional deal, the club invites its supporters to check out its new online ticketing service, which was upgraded during the winter break.

« Offre 1er janvier » (January 1 deal) terms

Free for everyone

Maximum of 6 seats per order

Tickets are available via the online ticketing service

An account must be created

Available stands: First + Second B (Munegu Family)

How to get there?

By train:

Outward journey:

From Nice: departures scheduled at 13:21, 13:50 and 14:20

From Menton: departures scheduled at 13:34, 14:04 and 14:35

Return journey:

To Nice: departures scheduled at 17:19, 17:50 and 18:19

To Menton: departures scheduled at 17:14, 17:46 and 18:16

By car:

The "MuneGo" carpooling service is still available, for easier access to the Principality,