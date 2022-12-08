Mezze Deli: Lebanese street food at La Condamine

Located opposite the iconic Maison des Pâtes, Mezze Deli welcomed its first customers in November.

New at the La Condamine market! If you're a regular, you've probably been drawn by the kebab spit and the brightly coloured frontage at Mezze Deli, the newcomer in the gourmet market. Their promise? To whisk gourmets off to Beirut, with fresh products and a whole host of home-made dishes.

A delicious burger with a twist

Among the specialities of the house, hot and cold mezze like falafels, fattouch or moutabbal... An array of sandwiches, including one with kefta and a 'Kefta Burger' served with fries. For meat lovers, the "Chich Taouk" and "Kefta" platters are ideal. They consist of melt-in-the-mouth skewers, fries and hummus.

Falafels, burger et hoummous © Mezze Deli

For dessert, try the baklava, a small crispy cake made with almonds, cinnamon, orange blossom and honey, or the lazy cake if you are in the mood for chocolate.

More info...

The restaurant is open from 11.30am to 2.30pm and from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

For more information call +377 93 50 40 49 or head over to the MEZZE DELI Instagram page