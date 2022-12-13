Monaco joins forces with Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation for virtual concentration camp tours

In response to visits being halted during the Covid pandemic, the Foundation created virtual tours to ensure the message of remembrance continues to be passed on to children.

The Principality has decided to join a major educational project that is important and necessary. Last week, Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco's Ambassador to Germany and Wojciech Soczewica, Director General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, met to conclude an educational partnership.

The health crisis brought visits to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp to an end. To ensure the message of remembrance continues to be passed on, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation has developed virtual tours, to raise awareness without necessarily travelling to the site.

Thanks to this three-year partnership, pupils from around 100 European school classes will be able to be accompanied and guided on a virtual tour of the camp and learn about its history.

More details: Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation