Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 in Monaco

There is an array of festivities on offer in the Principality for 31 December.

Only a few days of 2022 left - here comes 2023! In Monaco, there are many ways to bring the New Year in style. Monaco Tribune has done the legwork for you, with a summary of the different events organised for New Year's Eve.

1) Concert and fireworks in the Christmas Village

© Monaco Town Hall

Having got everyone into the Christmas spirit leading up to December 24, the Christmas Village on the Port of Monaco also has a wonderful evening planned to take us into the New Year. On the menu: a concert by Benty Brothers Music, from 9 pm to 1 am, with a big fireworks display at midnight, after the traditional countdown!

For more information call (+377) 93 15 06 03

2) A feast for the eyes and the tastebuds at the Théâtre des Muses

© Théâtre des Muses

The Théâtre des Muses invites you to a special New Year's Eve performance at 10:15 pm! On the bill are Les Vilaines, combining theatre and music in the glamorous world of Cabaret. After the countdown to midnight, spectators will receive a glass of champagne, after which they will be able to dance on the stage. The Theatre invites participants to bring "some victuals", such as mandarins, panettone, savoury canapés or chocolate cake,"to get the year off to a sharing start."

Flat rate for the evening: 48€. Reservations on the Theatre's website.

3) A tasty New Year's Eve...

© Monte-Carlo SBM

For many people, 31 December is above all an opportunity to treat themselves to tasty dishes, giving the New Year a gourmet welcome. This is why many restaurants in the Principality provide a New Year's Eve menu, sometimes with entertainment for an even more festive night out. Please note that some of these establishments are also open for New Year's lunch on 1 January, to keep the party going!

For those who wish to "mark the occasion", here is a non-exhaustive list of venues that will be happy to see you on New Year's Eve.

For the following venues, reservations can be made via the Société des Bains de Mer website.

Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris : €1,200 menu per person (excluding drinks, food and wine pairings at €500).

: €1,200 menu per person (excluding drinks, food and wine pairings at €500). Salle Empire (Café de Paris) : dinner and show for 990€ per person (1/2 bottle of Champagne included).

: dinner and show for 990€ per person (1/2 bottle of Champagne included). Bar Américain: à la carte, minimum spend €650 per person from 10pm with live band.

à la carte, minimum spend €650 per person from 10pm with live band. The Blue Bay: menu for €980 per person. 1/2 bottle of champagne per person included. Live piano and singer duet. Fireworks at midnight.

menu for €980 per person. 1/2 bottle of champagne per person included. Live piano and singer duet. Fireworks at midnight. L'Orange Verte : menu for 295€ per person excluding drinks (complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight). Musical entertainment and close-up magic.

: menu for 295€ per person excluding drinks (complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight). Musical entertainment and close-up magic. Crystal Bar : aperitif formula with cocktails and canapés for 40€ per person. From 7pm.

: aperitif formula with cocktails and canapés for 40€ per person. From 7pm. Pavyllon : 980€ per person, 6 course menu (one glass of champagne included, wine list extra).

: 980€ per person, 6 course menu (one glass of champagne included, wine list extra). Salle Belle Epoque (Hermitage Hotel) : 700€ per person (including 1/2 bottle of champagne, water & coffee), 350€ for children under 12, with musical entertainment.

4) Party all night

© Monte-Carlo SBM

And finally, New Year's Eve is a great time for getting down on the dance floor with friends. And many establishments in the Principality are getting geared up for it.

Buddha Bar : exceptional New Year's Eve menu, with music and DJ mix from 7pm. 450€ for the lounge area / 490€ for the restaurant. Make a reservation.

: exceptional New Year's Eve menu, with music and DJ mix from 7pm. 450€ for the lounge area / 490€ for the restaurant. Make a reservation. Blue Gin: aperitif from 6pm to 10pm. Live DJ and fireworks in a magical setting from 11pm (minimum starting price 350€ for 2 people). Make a reservation.

aperitif from 6pm to 10pm. Live DJ and fireworks in a magical setting from 11pm (minimum starting price 350€ for 2 people). Make a reservation. Jimmy'z: It's Jimmy'z reopening with a whole host of surprises in store for the New Year. More information.

It's Jimmy'z reopening with a whole host of surprises in store for the New Year. More information. Salle des Etoiles : enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Queen Machine Symphonic band, accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman. Dinner and show from 8pm for €595. Make a reservation.

: enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Queen Machine Symphonic band, accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman. Dinner and show from 8pm for €595. Make a reservation. Casino de Monte-Carlo : enjoy yourselves in the fairytale atmosphere of the Casino on 31 December. The Salon Rose and Train Bleu also have plenty of entertainment and delicious festive dishes on the menu.

Everyone at Monaco Tribune wishes you a wonderful 2023!