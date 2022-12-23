Yacht Club Winter Cocktail welcomes new members and presents awards with Prince Albert II present

Pierrik Devic is the winner of the YCM Awards - Trophée Crédit Suisse 2022.

The Yacht Club Monaco's (YCM) traditional winter cocktail party took place on Wednesday 21 December. As usual, the event was an opportunity to welcome new members 'aboard' and to reward the best sailors.

"It is a pleasure to welcome new members into our community, and it is an important moment since our members help to spread the Club's values as well as our responsibility to fight climate change and support ocean preservation," said Prince Albert II, who is also President of the YCM.

The Sovereign was accompanied by the Minister of State Pierre Dartout and present a new distinction to the winners of the previous YCM Awards. Dan Meyers, Igor Simčič, Vladimir Prosikhin, Pierre Casiraghi, Kostia Belkin, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and Guido Miani each received a gold, silver or bronze chevron-shaped award.

Smooth sailing for Princely Twins

Pierrik Devic rewarded, Noah Garcia a star in the making

The YCM Awards - Trophée Crédit Suisse event was created in 2005 to reward consistent performance by members who took part in the different races.

This year's winner was none other than Pierrik Devic, runner-up in the J/70 world championship. "It is very moving to receive this award. I dedicate it to my crew, without whom I would not have won. (...) First and foremost we are good friends who want to enjoy ourselves out on the water. It's just magic," said Pierrik Devic. He was nominated for the first time, along with Nico Poons, Joost Schuijff, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, Vladimir Prosikhin and Leonardo Ferragamo.

The event was also an opportunity to recognise the new generation of sailors, and in particular Noah Garcia, who won his second award on the strength of his French champion title in ILCA 4.