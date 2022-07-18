All smiles, the Princely Couple’s children received diplomas and medals after a course on sailing and awareness of the marine world.

It was a great end to the week. On Friday, July 15, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received their “Seadventures Summer Camp”, diploma after a week-long course, organised by the Yacht Club of Monaco.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The course involved an introduction to sailing but also raising awareness about the marine world: two subjects of particular importance to Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. Both were at their children’s sides for this special day, when the Princely Twins also received beautiful medals in recognition of their efforts.

The previous week, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella also took part in an introductory course in diving and water rescue at the Monegasque Academy of the Sea, the Blue School.