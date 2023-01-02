Alexander Zverev poses for L’Officiel at Monte-Carlo Country Club
The German tennis player did a fashion shoot for L'Officiel at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in December.
Alexander Zverev took a day off at the sun-drenched Monte-Carlo Country Club with photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and stylist Paul Hameline, and under the guidance of set designer Jennifer Eymère.
Shortly before his return to competition after a serious ankle injury in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, the Monaco resident tried on several different outfits for the shoot.
From Adidas, his on-court sponsor, to Loro Piana, Hermès, Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci, with a Rolex watch on his wrist or a Messika necklace around his neck, the twelfth-ranked player in the world wore many differenst styles at the Monte Carlo Country Club, but always a smile.
The vintage-style photos acan be seen on the the famous French fashion magazine L'Officiel's website.