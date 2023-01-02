Alexander Zverev poses for L’Officiel at Monte-Carlo Country Club

The German tennis player did a fashion shoot for L'Officiel at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in December.

Alexander Zverev took a day off at the sun-drenched Monte-Carlo Country Club with photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and stylist Paul Hameline, and under the guidance of set designer Jennifer Eymère.

Shortly before his return to competition after a serious ankle injury in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, the Monaco resident tried on several different outfits for the shoot.

Stefanos Tsitsipas moves in to new home in Monaco

From Adidas, his on-court sponsor, to Loro Piana, Hermès, Prada, Balenciaga and Gucci, with a Rolex watch on his wrist or a Messika necklace around his neck, the twelfth-ranked player in the world wore many differenst styles at the Monte Carlo Country Club, but always a smile.

The vintage-style photos acan be seen on the the famous French fashion magazine L'Officiel's website.