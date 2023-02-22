Menton Lemon Festival in full swing

There are still a few days left for you to ‘squeeze in’ a taste of the lemon-scented atmosphere in Menton.

The Lemon Festival has already draw tens of thousands of spectators since it started ten days ago. Our colleagues at Nice-Matin, quote the Menton Tourist Office, who are already calling it “a record-breaking edition“, with five days of festivities still to come.

© Menton town hall © Menton town hall

The last corsos will take place this Thursday, with the night time corso, and Sunday, with the golden fruit corso. The corsos are parades of floats made up of citrus fruits with entertainment provided by groups. These are an essential part of the Lemon Festival. Tickets are still available for the two remaining corsos.

Exhibitions of citrus designs. © Menton town hall

The exhibition of citrus designs in the Biovès gardens is still on and should not be missed. Some of these incredible decorations required almost 15 tonnes of citrus fruit! The Salon de l’Artisanat (Craft Fair) and the Festival des Orchidées (Orchid Festival) are also open until 26 February, with free admission.

© Menton town hall © Menton town hall

A second Children’s Carnival will be held this Wednesday, in addition to a Moon-Rock event on Saturday, the lst evening before the festival ends. Two hikes and a number of workshops for youngsters round off the programme.

Dates, bookings and tickets for the last remaining events can be found on this page.