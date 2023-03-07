Fabrice Larue joins Société des Bains de Mer

With 40 years of experience, particularly in the media sector, he joins the group’s Board of Directors as a Director.

Since the appointment of Stéphane Valeri as Chairman of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) in January, the group has been undergoing a “reorganisation of the company’s governance to bring it into line with its new business objectives.”

As part of that process, Fabrice Larue joined the SBM Board as a Director.

© KenjiRYOKUJI

An Officer of the Legion of Honour since March 2014, Fabrice Larue has worked for 40 years in the media, entertainment, brand and content sectors. After ten years in the press and nine in radio – including as CEO of Radio Nostalgie and Vice President and General Manager of Génération Expertise Média – Fabrice Larue headed the media subsidiary of the LVMH group, specialising in economic and financial news.

Also an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry for over 22 years, via his company FLCP, Fabrice Larue also created Newen, now a subsidiary of TF1, and contributed to the creation of French brands internationally, such as the successful French TV series Braquo, Versailles and Plus Belle la Vie.