How to ‘stay on a roll’ now the roller station is closed?

The roller station, which replaced the traditional winter ice rink, closed on 26 February. Where can rollerblading fans ‘stay on a roll’ now?

The 1,000 square metre roller station is no longer open to skaters, after 3 months in operation. Will it come back? “Monaco Town Council is currently considering the matter,” the Council replied. As they await more details about plans for the Rainier III water sports stadium next winter, rollerblading fans can always glide along the coast.

But let’s not be in too much of a hurry to leave the Principality. Le Rocher has a skatepark, open since 2012. Located right next to the Oceanographic Museum, the venue overlooks the sea and provides almost 300m2 to ‘play’ on.

A little further on, between Nice and Villeneuve-Loubet, it is possible to skate along the Riviera coastline for 14 kilometres, passing through Saint-Laurent du Var and Cagnes-sur-Mer. This is thanks to new, continuous cycle paths which are ideal for rollerblading. Are you more of an artistic rollerblader? The Antibes Roller Skate Club offers classes all year round, for different levels. The group regularly goes for outings along the seaside and even organises rollerblading parties!