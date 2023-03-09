Musical Monaco with the Printemps des Arts

This is the Principality’s flagship classical music event, and it starts on March 8.

The date marks International Women’s Rights Day, but also, in Monaco, the beginning of the Printemps de Arts (Spring Arts Festival). Whether a calendar coincidence or not, the 2023 edition, directed by Bruno Mantovani, will showcase women. In addition to the many female composers, performers and musicologists, three female conductors will take up the baton: Laurence Equilbey, Stéphanie-Marie Degand and Eva Ollikainen.

Make sure your passport hasn’t expired, because this year the Printemps des Arts is taking you across the Atlantic, featuring in particular Maya Angelou, the multi-talented American artist and international civil rights activist who died in 2014. This remarkable woman inspired the flautist and composer Fabrice Jünger to write a musical piece, which will be performed during the festival by pupils from several Monaco schools.

A festival that is open to all

In line with the wishes of Princess Caroline, who chairs the event’s organising committee, the festival is open to all audiences. For the past forty years, it has taken the form of 20 concerts featuring music from different periods and in different styles, from baroque to jazz, opera and film scores, for example. Works by Gabriel Fauré, Alexander Scriabin and Franz Schubert will be performed by world-renowned artists.

From Wednesday 8 March until Sunday 2 April, fans and the curious can look forward to a series of moving and thrilling concerts under the theme ‘My End is My Beginning’ – Opus 2, according to artistic director Bruno Mantovani. They will take place in several prestigious locations in Monaco, such as the Monte-Carlo Opera House and the Hôtel Hermitage. Prices are quite reasonable, between 20 and 40 euros per concert.

More than just concerts…

The Printemps des Arts is about much more than concerts. During the event, the public will be able to attend round tables, conferences and before and after parties. Charlotte Casiraghi will also be attending the after-party on 22 March “Autour de Maya Angelou”. The programme also includes meetings with well-known artists, such as Michel Dalberto, film-concerts and masterclasses. Enjoy!

The full programme is here.