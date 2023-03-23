Packed programme for Jimmy’z and COYA, opening earlier this season

Sporting Monte-Carlo’s two emblematic nightlife venues are back this spring, with a busy programme.

The fine weather is back, so let’s get the party started! From this Friday, 24 March, the iconic Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo will open in warm-up mode on Friday and Saturday nights before reaching cruising speed in July. The famous Riviera club, where celebrities have been hitting the dance floor for almost 50 years, has announced a busy season before its jubilee next year:

Friday 24 March: Limelight Party

Saturday 25 March – Bal de la Rose After party: Warm-Up with Ollie DJ and DJ Rawdolff

Formula 1 Grand Prix from Thursday 25 May: Alec Monopoly (opening act at COYA Monte-Carlo), Moojo Warm-up ; & Me, Rampa and Jamie Jones among the headliners

Partner events with Philip Plein and Dom Pérignon

As well as all of the above, night owls will be able to enjoy a Deep House experience during the week, while at weekends international DJs will take turns on the decks with an up-to-the-minute and ultra-festive music programme that should keep everyone dancing until the early hours.

COYA Latin evenings on Thursdays

The COYA Monte Carlo will launch its 6th season on 6 April 2023. The Société des Bains de Mer is introducing several new features, starting with “Clásico” evenings. Every Thursday evening will be a unique experience, in a 100% Latin-American atmosphere, with live music and dancers. A moment to enjoy with family and friends leading up to the weekend. There are two special events:

Thursday 29 June: the return of the traditional Noche Blanca party

Thursday 20 July & Thursday 17 August: COYA Music evenings with star DJs

In the kitchen, new Peruvian flavours concoted by Chef Victoria Vallenilla are making an appearance on the menu. Vegetable Ceviche, Causa Frita or Tres Leches, are all must-try dishes! For those who just want something to drink, the Pisco Bar should have your favourite poison.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

It will be party time at the Sporting Monte-Carlo all the way through to October 28th! Enjoy!

Practical info

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo

Open: from 24 March to 28 October 2023 on Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30 pm to dawn, and from 6 July to 27 August from Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Address: Sporting Monte-Carlo – 26 avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Details and bookings: +377 98 06 70 68 or +33 6 80 86 21 08 – jimmyz@sbm.mc

COYA Monte-Carlo