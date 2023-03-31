Thursday morning’s fire on Boulevard du Jardin Exotique

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

A fire broke out on the first floor of 8, boulevard du Jardin Exotique at around 10:15 am on Thursday of this week.

An electric fault was to blame, according to Commandant Vincent of the Monaco Fire Brigade. Once on the scene, firefighters rescued two people, using the telescopic ladder. However, the flat where the fire broke out was empty when the brigade arrived, as the occupant had been able to leave by their own means.

“We treated five people at the casualty assembly point,” said Commander Vincent. “We checked them out for smoke inhalation.”

Those who were evacuated were examined by a doctor on site and did not need to be taken to hospital.

As for property damage, however, the flat is no longer habitable, not only because of the fire which destroyed part of the premises, but above all because of the smoke.

A total of eight vehicles and 29 firefighters, as well as a medical vehicle from the CHPG, were called out. Rescue workers left the scene at around midday – traffic had been cut off in the meantime for safety reasons – and carried out a routine check in the early afternoon to ensure that everything was fine.