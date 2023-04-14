Flavio Briatore celebrated 73rd birthday in Monaco

An incredible cake was made for the occasion.

The Italian entrepreneur blew out his 73rd candle at the Cova Monte-Carlo pastry shop in the Larvotto district on Wednesday 12 April. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, the Monegasque resident posed alongside his ex-wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, with whom he is on good terms, and his son Nathan Falco.

In the same shot, a fabulous multi-tiered cake illustrated Flavio Briatore’s biggest investments, from Formula 1 to the most famous clubs and restaurants such as Twiga or Cova.

After wishing him a happy birthday, model Elisabetta Gregoraci took the opportunity to tease the businessman, posting a photo of them together in an Instagram story, where she wrote: “20 anni che ti supporto e sopporto”. This means: “I have been supporting and putting up with you for 20 years.”

Flavio Briatore: “Real wealth lies in creating it around you

The posts sparked many reactions from Internet users, famous or otherwise, who wished the septuagenarian all the best.