Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Guide

How to apply for new MonacoTech call for projects

By Paul Charoy
Published on 27 April 2023
monaco-tech
Applications must be submitted by 29 May 2023. © MonacoTech
By Paul Charoy
- 27 April 2023

You have until May 29 to apply to join the startup incubator in September. 

“Are you a visionary and not afraid to shake things up?” This is how MonacoTech set the tone on LinkedIn. The Monegasque start-up incubator is looking for new projects to support for a period of 18 months. The projects must be innovative in specific fields: yachting, medtech, greentech, biotech and digital.

MEDTECH. InnoDeep: better cancer detection thanks to 3D imaging

Applications can be submitted until 29 May on the MonacoTech website. There is a form to fill in, and several documents to submit as well as a video presentation. Once the preliminary selections are made, interviews are then organised before the final jury selects the projects that will join the Monaco Tech programme in September 2023.

The programme runs over 18 months (which can be extended if necessary) and includes workshops, events, networking, personalised support and visibility for the start-up through MonacoTech.