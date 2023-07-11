11 Monegasque words for celebrating summer

How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

Summer arrived on the Côte d’Azur and in the Principality a few weeks ago. In Monaco, it’s a time when events come thick and fast, and it feels good to soak up the sun on the shores of the Mediterranean. The Académie des Langues Dialectales shared eleven words to do with the summer season.

Summer: estae

July: mese d’a Madalena

Heat: carù

Sun : suriyu

Beach : spiagia

Sand: sabia, arena

Festivities: festività

Peaches: persegu

Melon : merun

Watermelon: pasteca

Apricot: abrico, mescimin

This vocabulary is taken from the « Dictionnaire français-monégasque » (French-Monegasque Dictionary) by Louis Barral and Suzanne Simone published in 1983, the only French-Monegasque dictionary in existence to date, republished in 2004 by the Comité National des Traditions Monégasques (National Committee for Monegasque Traditions).