Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Story

11 Monegasque words for celebrating summer

By Paul Charoy
Published on 10 July 2023
1 minute read
plage-de-la-gravette-beach-antibes-antibes-244
Beach, summer, July... Here's how these words translate into Monegasque. © All rights reserved
By Paul Charoy
- 10 July 2023
1 minute read

How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

Summer arrived on the Côte d’Azur and in the Principality a few weeks ago. In Monaco, it’s a time when events come thick and fast, and it feels good to soak up the sun on the shores of the Mediterranean. The Académie des Langues Dialectales shared eleven words to do with the summer season.

  • Summer: estae
  • July: mese d’a Madalena
  • Heat: carù
  • Sun : suriyu
  • Beach : spiagia
  • Sand: sabia, arena
  • Festivities: festività
  • Peaches: persegu
  • Melon : merun
  • Watermelon: pasteca
  • Apricot: abrico, mescimin

This vocabulary is taken from the « Dictionnaire français-monégasque » (French-Monegasque Dictionary) by Louis Barral and Suzanne Simone published in 1983, the only French-Monegasque dictionary in existence to date, republished in 2004 by the Comité National des Traditions Monégasques (National Committee for Monegasque Traditions).