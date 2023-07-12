Accidental death of one of the Prince’s Carabinieri

Sylvain Panizzi was just 32 years old.

The Prince’s Carabinieri Corps has just announced very sad news. Sylvain Panizzi, a 32-year-old member of the Corps, died after a parachute jump on Sunday, July 9.

Sylvain Panizzi had been with the Carabinieri for eight years – All rights reserved

“A member of the Corps for eight years, he was single and passionate about sport, and lost his life during a skydiving session at Saint-Amadou (09) during his holidays,” says the Carabinieri’s statement.

The Government of Monaco has also declared that it shares the “grief of the family and the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps, and sends them its most sincere condolences.”

The whole editorial team at Monaco Tribune would also like to convey its condolences to Sylvain Panizzi’s family and to the entire Prince’s Carabinieri Corps.