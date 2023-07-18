Man’s body recovered from Fontvieille harbour

The victim appears to have been well known to regulars at the Port de Fontvieille - © Monaco Tribune

According to Monaco’s public prosecutor’s office, suicide seems to be the most likely explanation.

The tragic discovery was made by an employee on the Fontvieille harbour breakwater, on Saturday 15 July. As reported by our colleagues at Monaco-Matin, the body of a man was seen floating in the sea.

The employee immediately contacted the Police Department. Divers were then called in to recover the body. We contacted the Monaco Public Prosecutor’s Office, and obtained some information on the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the tragedy: he was a homeless man in his sixties, who was apparently well known to those who frequent the harbour.

For now, suicide appears to be the most likely explanation. The authorities found a note nearby, indicating that the victim had decided to take his own life.

An investigation is under way; an autopsy is due to take place later this week to determine the exact cause of death.