Princess Charlene starts off Waterbike Challenge race

The Princess was in South Africa for two days - © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The charity race took place on Saturday 16 September in South Africa, the country where the Princess grew up.

They pushed their limits for a good cause. South African celebrities, including the Princess’ two brothers, took part in the Waterbike Challenge at the weekend to raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation. The ‘Bumble bees’ team took first place in the 15-kilometre relay race.

All the proceeds from the race will go to the Princess Charlene Foundation’s partner, “Lifesaving South Africa,” of which the Princess is the patron, for its “Learn to swim” programme, as well as for a programme to preserve rhinos and other endangered species. “I’ve always been passionate about animals, ever since I was a child,” the Sovereign’s wife told Monaco Info during her visit.

The race took place on a lake in the prestigious Sun City complex in South Africa, created in the 1970s – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Princess also attended the “Learn to swim” activities organised for around a hundred children from local schools. These were run by teams from the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in South Africa, in partnership with Lifesaving South Africa.

The main aim of the foundation is to teach children how to swim, and therefore save lives – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace, Manu Vitali / Communication Department

In total, since 2016, more than a million people have learned to swim throughout South Africa, where swimming is not routinely taught in schools.