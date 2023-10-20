Weather warning: what’s closed in Monaco this Friday

A number of venues will be closed this Friday as a precaution - All rights reserved

The Alpes-Maritimes and the Principality have been placed on red alert for rain and flooding.

On Thursday evening, the Government of Monaco issued a press release after the neighbouring Département and Monaco were placed on red alert for the morning of Friday 20 October.

“In view of the situation, and as a precautionary measure, the Government of Monaco wishes to announce that all schools and nurseries in the Principality of Monaco, as well as outdoor activities (fairs, parks, markets, etc.) will be closed all day on Friday.”

The Town Council also gave details of certain closures:

“In keeping with the Government of Monaco’s decision, all municipal creches, the Rainier III Academy, the Ecole Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques – Pavillon Bosio, outdoor traders at the Monte-Carlo, Condamine and Monaco-Ville markets, the Jardin Exotique Botanical Centre and the Parc Princesse Antoinette will remain closed on Friday 20 October 2023. The Louis Notari Library will only be open in the afternoon, from 1pm to 6.30 pm The Foire Attractions will not be opening to the public at 2pm as originally planned. The opening is postponed, subject to the weather conditions.”