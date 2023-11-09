All change for lighting in Boulevard de Belgique tunnel
The refurbishment programme for the Principality’s tunnels was launched on 10 July 2023.
From 21 November to 22 December 2023, the tunnel’s 89 light fixtures, which house 150 lamps ranging from fluorescent tubes to high-pressure sodium lamps, will be replaced by LED fixtures.
The work will be carried out during the day, with alternating single-lane traffic from 8.30 am to 4 pm, to keep disruption to a minimum. The delivery and bicycle parking spaces at no. 32 boulevard de Belgique will be unavailable during the works.
The Government lists three positive aspects to do with light-emitting diodes (LEDs):
- The number of light fixtures will be divided by roughly three, with the installation of 27 LED fixtures in place of the existing 89.
- The overall wattage will be divided by six compared with existing fixtures, saving on electricity consumption.
- The lamp lifespan will be between 80,000 and 100,000 hours, compared with 10,000 hours for the existing bulbs, reducing the number of maintenance operations required.