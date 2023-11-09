All change for lighting in Boulevard de Belgique tunnel

The existing lighting will be replaced by LEDs. © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The refurbishment programme for the Principality’s tunnels was launched on 10 July 2023.

From 21 November to 22 December 2023, the tunnel’s 89 light fixtures, which house 150 lamps ranging from fluorescent tubes to high-pressure sodium lamps, will be replaced by LED fixtures.

The work will be carried out during the day, with alternating single-lane traffic from 8.30 am to 4 pm, to keep disruption to a minimum. The delivery and bicycle parking spaces at no. 32 boulevard de Belgique will be unavailable during the works.

