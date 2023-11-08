Overnight maintenance on Principality roads in November

Road resurfacing is carried out every year.

The fourth-quarter road resurfacing campaign will take place from 6 to 23 November 2023 in different parts of the Principality. To keep traffic disruption to a minimum, the work will only be carried out at night, between 8pm and 6am for the most part. For the nine sectors concerned, operations will be concentrated over one or two nights to contain the noise and traffic disruption caused by the work:

Ruelle du Fort Antoine, on the nights of 6 to 7 and 7 to 8 November from 8pm to 6am: traffic is diverted to avenue Saint Martin and parking will be completely prohibited on the section concerned during that time.

Boulevard Charles III/avenue du Port via Place d'Armes, on the night of 8 to 9 November from 8pm to 6am: totally closed to traffic, no parking on Boulevard Charles III and the start of Avenue du Port. Diversions will be put in place as well as temporary traffic lights at the junction of rue Terrazzani and rue de Millo to enable access to the Place d'Armes car park. The night bus will be unable to access the Rocher district.

Rue de la Colle, on the night of 9 to 10 November from 8pm to 6am: the entire street will be closed to traffic, as is access to the tunnel that leads to Fontvieille. Diversions will be put in place, as well as a contraflow on Avenue Prince Pierre. Parking is prohibited on the section concerned.

Avenue Princesse Grace, on the night of 13 to 14 November from 10pm to 6am: completely closed to traffic with diversions in place and a parking ban on the sections of the avenue concerned.

Boulevard Saint Michel, on the night of 13 to 14 November from 8pm to 1am: totally closed to traffic, no parking on the sections of the boulevard concerned. Diversions will be put in place, as well as alternating single-lane traffic controlled by temporary traffic lights, on the rue des Roses and boulevard Princesse Charlotte.

Boulevard du Jardin Exotique/Boulevard de Belgique, on the nights of 14 to 15 and 15 to 16 November from 8pm to 6am: total closure to traffic and no parking on the section of roadway concerned. Diversions will be put in place, as well as alternating single-lane traffic controlled by temporary traffic lights, between Rue Bosio and the beginning of Boulevard du Jardin exotique. The Bosio car park will still be accessible.

Rue Honoré Labande, on the night of 16 to 17 November from 8pm to 6am: totally closed to traffic, no parking on rue Honoré Labande.

Avenue des Papalins, on the night of 21 to 22 November from 8pm to 6am: closure to traffic from no. 9 to no. 13 avenue des Papalins, between the roundabout at the junction with rue du Campanin and the roundabout at the junction with avenue des Guelfes. Alternating single-lane traffic controlled by temporary traffic lights will be in place on the second roundabout. As the Papalins car park is located inside the perimeter of the works, the Public Car Parks Department will give pass holders the opportunity of 'rehousing' their vehicles.

Rue du Portier, on the night of 22 to 34 November from 8pm to 6am: totally closed to traffic, no parking on the section concerned.

Signage will be installed, and traffic officers will be on hand for diversions and to facilitate access to private and public car parks and businesses affected by the work. Pedestrian access will be signposted. Intercity bus routes and those of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco affected by the works will be diverted and users will be informed in advance.

