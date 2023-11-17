AS Monaco: The Kids Tour puts on a show in Beausoleil

Vanderson came along to the 11th stage of the Kids Tour (Photo ©AS Monaco)

The Kids Tour caravan stopped off in Beausoleil on Wednesday afternoon for the 11th stage of this second season.

Nearly 100 children turned up for an autograph session with Vanderson, AS Monaco’s Brazilian international defender.

Two Academy players, Mattéo Minguzzi (elite group) and Soufian Awragh (U19), also took part in the activities with the young ASM fans, who were able to meet the mascot Bouba, try their hand at the accuracy contest on the giant target or play FC24 on Playstation 5.

Vanderson, all smiles in Beausoleil

“I’m really pleased to be here today with all these children,” said Vanderson. “It’s great to be able to share this time with them. They look like they’re happy and enjoying the afternoon, and that’s the most important thing. We appreciate this closeness.”

Eleven stages have already taken place this season, from Monaco to La Turbie, via Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.