Fight Aids Monaco pays tribute to AIDS victims

For over 10 years, the Monegasque charity has been unfolding the quilts that bear these tributes to mark World Aids Day on December 1st.

“It’s an act of remembrance. It’s full of colour, full of hope, and reminds us not to give up the fight and to keep going.” Princess Stéphanie, President of Fight Aids Monaco, was at the Oceanographic Museum to take part in the unveiling of the large works, which feature first names and dates along with drawings of faces, flowers and peaceful landscapes. With two goals: to pay tribute and to continue to raise awareness about AIDS. “We’ve come a long way in terms of treatment […] People need to get tested, that’s really our message now,” she explained to Monaco Info.

Close to a hundred people gathered at the Oceanographic Museum on 1 December ©Frédéric Nebinger & Michel Dagnino

Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb were on hand to unfurl and carry the large works. So too was the Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Christophe Robino, as well as all the representatives, members and volunteers from Fight Aids Monaco, the Prince’s Carabinieri Company and the Monaco Fire Service.

A revolutionary procedure at Cardio-Thoracic Centre to treat heart arrythmia

A total of 10 quilts were unfurled at the Oceanographic Museum in memory of those who died as a result of AIDS, and the latest one pays tribute to the charity’s 5 affiliate members who died in 2022 and 2023. It takes 170 hours to create a quilt: “We make a drawing each time to present the quilt. It then has to be painted, assembled, sewn, lined… There’s a lot of work involved,” explained Teresa Guerra Elger, one of the charity’s volunteers.