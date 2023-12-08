Monaco's Best
In brief

It’s raclette and fondue season in Monaco

By Paul Charoy
Published on 8 December 2023
1 minute read
fondue--e1672918479852-2
The pop-up restaurant will be serving raclettes, fondues and even Swiss cheese burgers. All rights reserved
1 minute read

Tradiswiss and the Novotel Monte-Carlo are teaming up again with a pop-up restaurant from 22 December 2023 to 28 February 2024.

We’re off to the slopes! The hotel interior is decorated in the style of a Swiss alpine chalet. Here, the Tradiswiss restaurant chain offers real traditional Swiss cheeses: Vacherin Fribourgeois, Gruyère AOP… Not forgetting the (also Swiss) chocolate fondue for dessert. A complete taste experience with raclettes, fondues and Vacherin cheeseburgers, this year’s addition to the menu.

The pop-up restaurant will be using the direct supply chain model preferred by Tradiswiss, with the aim of showcasing the producers and artisans of the Swiss cantons.

The restaurant will be open from 7.00 pm to 10.30 pm every day.

Bookings: +37799998320