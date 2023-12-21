Monaco Boxing Federation’s Khalil El Hadri crowned European champion

After an epic bout in an electric atmosphere against Anthony ‘El guerrero’ Rivière, the Monegasque Boxing Federation licence-holder won the EBU (European Boxing Union) belt on Saturday at Les Mureaux.

Khalil « EHK » El Hadri, who has fought for the Monegasque Boxing Federation since the beginning of his professional career, won the prestigious EBU Silver Championship super featherweight title at the Pablo-Neruda sports hall in Les Mureaux.

A points victory

At the end of the twelfth round and despite having one knee on the mat, the tough Monegasque representative had done enough to convince the judges he should be crowned EBU Silver super featherweight champion, on points.

“EHK” was overjoyed when the result was announced, and expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stressing the importance of this victory, which will go down in the annals of boxing in France.

On 20 October 2019, Khalil El Hadri became French Champion at the 14th edition of the Monaco Boxing Challenge, organised for the first time as part of the SPORTEL Awards.