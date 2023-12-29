The AS Monaco Basket online shop is finally live
AS Monaco Basket opened its online shop a few days ago. Here, you can order Roca Team jerseys and other club merchandise.
Roca Team fans have been anticipating this moment for a long time. It’s finally here. What is it? The official AS Monaco Basket online shop!
Open 24/7, the club’s new online shop offers the essential home and away jerseys worn by the Principality’s Betclic Élite and Euroleague players this season, as well as a host of other merchandise. Caps, scarves, backpacks and balls are also available, as are gift cards.
Delivery is free for orders over 120 euros. To browse the online store, visit the official AS Monaco Basket website.