The AS Monaco Basket online shop is finally live

Mike James' jersey is now available on the online store (Photo © AS Monaco Basket)

AS Monaco Basket opened its online shop a few days ago. Here, you can order Roca Team jerseys and other club merchandise.

Roca Team fans have been anticipating this moment for a long time. It’s finally here. What is it? The official AS Monaco Basket online shop!

Open 24/7, the club’s new online shop offers the essential home and away jerseys worn by the Principality’s Betclic Élite and Euroleague players this season, as well as a host of other merchandise. Caps, scarves, backpacks and balls are also available, as are gift cards.

AS Monaco Basket looks to consolidate and step up a gear

Delivery is free for orders over 120 euros. To browse the online store, visit the official AS Monaco Basket website.