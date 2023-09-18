AS Monaco Basket looks to consolidate and step up a gear

We'll have to wait a while before we see the former All-Star in action at Gaston-Médecin (Photo ©Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

AS Monaco Basket organised its first press conference of the season, with Kemba Walker in attendance.

Forget the euphoria of a historic season, culminating in a first French league title, a first French Cup and a superb third-place finish in the Euroleague. For the Roca Team, the message is clear: it’s time for Year II, a new era of consolidation and assertion.

“We managed to touch Monegasque hearts during what was a historic season. French champions, French Cup winners, and a place in the Final Four. Sasa Obradovic, the staff, the squad, they all did an extraordinary job,” said Oleksiy Yefimov, general manager of the Roca Team, at a press conference organised at the Gaston-Médecin sports hall with its brand new parquet floor.

Kemba Walker, an NBA star on the Rock

“We’re improving every year. We’re climbing higher and higher, and that means there’s more pressure on us. But the guys in the team aren’t shying away from it. I’m sure they’ll do their best to take the club up a notch.”

Sasa Obradovic, who is about to experience his third season on the Monaco bench, has the same message. “We have to approach the new season without thinking about past achievements,” he said.

“In my opinion, the Euroleague is even more competitive this year, and expectations of the Roca Team are higher. Preparations have been difficult, with a number of injuries and absences due to the World Cup. But we’re working hard to be ready for the start of what promises to be an exciting new season.”

Oleksiy Yefimov spoke about the Roca Team’s ambitions this season (Photo ©Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

It certainly does. As well as keeping their ambitions intact, with an almost unchanged squad, including stars who have stayed, the Roca Team created a summer sensation in July by announcing the signing of three-time All-Star NBA great Kemba Walker.

“I’m settling in really well at Monaco, everyone here has given me a warm welcome, including the coach, the staff and the players,” he said, smiling and already at ease for his first press conference in Monaco’s colours. “I’m very excited at the idea of starting to play in Europe and of playing basketball again.”

“It was really the greatest opportunity for me to get back into it. I made this choice for myself, it was a gut feeling. The FIBA game is different, with more physical commitment and different refereeing. But basketball is basketball, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ambitious signings and major renewals

However we’ll need to wait a little before we see the leading scorer in the history of the Charlotte Hornets (12,009 points), with 750 games in the NBA to his credit, on court at Gaston-Médecin. Still recovering from injury and far from his peak form, Kemba Walker is not expected to don the Roca Team shirt for several weeks.

Will it be for a first league appearance, or ‘just’ in the Euroleague this season? “Kemba wants to play everywhere, whether it’s in France or Europe,” said Oleksiy Yefimov. “He’s not just a basketball player, he loves the game.”

“He just wants a ball in his hands. As for playing only in the Euroleague or also in the league, that will depend on what the medical staff says.” Another condition lies with the Betclic Elite board and the National Basketball League, regarding the introduction of a ‘luxury tax’ this season.

Kemba Walker was all smiles and already very much at ease as he faced the press for the first time (Photo ©Romain Boisaubert/Monaco-Tribune)

Whether or not we see Kemba Walker playing in the French League will depend on the outcome of ongoing, “constructive” talks with the French authorities. But even if the American playmaker only plays in the Euroleague, the Roca Team’s championship squad will still look very strong, with the likes of Mike James, Elie Okobo, Donatas Motiejūnas and the new recruits who arrived in the off-season.

Terry Tarpey (forward), Mam Jaiteh (centre), Petr Cornelie (forward) have joined Monaco’s roster along with Kemba Walker as mentioned. In addition, Yakuba Ouattara, vice-captain and club legend, extended his contract. This will provide continuity for a squad that is all set to write a few more pages of history for the Roca Team.