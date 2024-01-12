Earthquake risk in Monaco?

How likely is a major tremor? Are Monaco’s buildings sufficiently earthquake-resistant? What to do if one happens? An expert gives us some insights.

On 7 January, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded 25km off the Monaco coastline. It was detected by the Géo Azur seismology observatory, which records all the vibrations in the region. These are a common occurrence on the French Riviera, which experiences daily tremors that the human body doesn’t feel. Françoise Courboulex, seismologist at the CNRS (French National Scientific Research Centre) and at Géo Azur, answered our questions.

Is the Côte d’Azur a high-risk area?

“It is where the risk of earthquakes is the highest in France. And the closer we get to Italy, the stronger and more frequent the tremors will be,” says Françoise.

The Ligurian fault is mainly responsible for this high level of seismic activity. Opposite the coastline, it stretches from Nice to Savona in Italy. “There’s a lot of activity, but nowhere near the risks in Turkey, Greece or Japan,” says the seismologist.

The Alps and the Ligurian fault make the border area with Italy prone to tremors – © SismoAzur

When was the last big tremor?

The biggest recorded earthquake dates back to 23 February 1887. With its epicentre on the Italian Riviera, it claimed more than 600 lives. Buildings were destroyed, there were tidal waves, and the damage stretched as far as Cannes. “The fear is that these magnitude 5 or 6 earthquakes could happen again. The problem is that, unlike volcanic eruptions, we can’t predict them.”

Are today’s buildings sufficiently earthquake-resistant?

Since 1993, all new buildings have had to comply with earthquake-resistant standards. These vary depending on the seismic zones (level 4 in the Alpes-Maritimes). The regulations ensure buildings can withstand powerful earthquakes, of magnitude 5 or 6. The issue is that “Most city centres were built much earlier, and do not comply with those standards. They could be at risk in case of strong tremors.”

What to do in the event of an earthquake?

The seismologist feels the most important thing is for the population to be informed, and to react appropriately. “It’s not the earthquake itself, it’s the buildings that injure and kill.”

The expert’s advice:

In the home, the danger is from objects and furniture . “Heavy objects should not be stored overhead. If you feel a strong tremor, the first impulse should be to get under a solid table to protect your head. But if you can, get out and as far away from buildings as possible.”

On the coast, the sea can be treacherous. “If there is a tremor, you should stay away from the sea – and don’t stop to film it on your phone, tempting as it may be.”